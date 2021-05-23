Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will be more of a carbon-copy of Saturday as high pressure at the surface remains close by while a ridge of high pressure aloft will remain locked over the region. Highs inland will reach to near 90 with coastal areas reaching to the mid 80s. Rain chances will be near zero again for Sunday with a east-southeasterly breeze.

Rain chances will remain very low through late week, but high temperatures inland are forecast to reach into the mid 90s thanks to ridging aloft keeping the air warmer. Rain chances may have a chance to go to slight category as the ridge aloft subsides, more moisture seeps in through the lower levels, and a weak cold front approaches the South late week into next weekend. Rain chances will reach to 20% Thursday and Friday to 30% Saturday.

