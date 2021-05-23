Hannah’s Saturday, May 22nd evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with a partly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the mid-60s with a partly clear sky.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Partly sunny conditions will continue through the entire day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be a hot day, so make sure to turn on the AC!

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the upcoming work week reaching the mid-90s by Monday and Tuesday and potentially rising into the upper 90s by the end of the week. Sun and clouds will also prevail over the next seven days, with a slight chance for isolated showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.