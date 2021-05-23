Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, May 22nd evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with a partly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the mid-60s with a partly clear sky.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Partly sunny conditions will continue through the entire day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be a hot day, so make sure to turn on the AC!

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the upcoming work week reaching the mid-90s by Monday and Tuesday and potentially rising into the upper 90s by the end of the week. Sun and clouds will also prevail over the next seven days, with a slight chance for isolated showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday.
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 4 following North Monroe Street drug bust
Kylie N. Fickling, 19, was last seen Thursday in the area of 600 Dixie Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
One man has been arrested on multiple charges after committing a hit-and-run late Thursday night.
FHP makes arrest in Thursday night hit-and-run
If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10...
REMINDER: 10-digit dialing for 850 area code begins Saturday
Leon County Booking Report: May 21, 2021

Latest News

The sunshine sticks around Saturday as well as those warmer temperatures. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 22
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at the forecast for your evening of Friday, May...
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: May 21, 2021
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: May 21, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: May 21, 2021