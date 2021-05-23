Advertisement

Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Ana
Subtropical Storm Ana(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Hannah Messier and WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - June 1st, the official start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is a week and a half away, and the National Hurricane Center named the first storm of the year Saturday morning.

Meteorologists at the NHC are monitoring Subtropical Storm Ana. Ana is the first Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico storm to get a name since Hurricane Iota on November 13, 2020.

At 5:00 p.m. on May 22nd, Ana was 205 miles NE of Bermuda with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving to the NE at 5 miles per hour. Saturday night and into Sunday, Ana’s forecast has the storm continue moving to the northeast over cooler waters in the northern Atlantic. Sunday night, the storm will likely weaken into a subtropical depression.

Ana will not impact the United States. However, the subtropical storm is a good reminder that hurricane season is just around the corner.

Below is the list of names being used for the 2021 Hurricane Season:

  • Ana
  • Bill
  • Claudette
  • Danny
  • Elsa
  • Fred
  • Grace
  • Henri
  • Ida
  • Julian
  • Kate
  • Larry
  • Mindy
  • Nicholas
  • Odette
  • Peter
  • Rose
  • Sam
  • Teresa
  • Victor
  • Wanda

