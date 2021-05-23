Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested on multiple charges after committing a hit-and-run late Thursday night.
FHP makes arrest in Thursday night hit-and-run
Leon County Booking Report: May 22, 2021
Subtropical Storm Ana
Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
In response to last weekend’s controversial arrest of DUI suspect Jacquez Kirkland, some city...
Two city commissioners calling for change to TPD’s use of force policy after controversial arrest

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
The heat will increase in the new work week with slightly better rain odds late week into next...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 23
The heat will increase in the new work week with slightly better rain odds late week into next...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 23
Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey