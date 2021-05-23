Advertisement

Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested on multiple charges after committing a hit-and-run late Thursday night.
FHP makes arrest in Thursday night hit-and-run
Leon County Booking Report: May 22, 2021
Subtropical Storm Ana
Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
In response to last weekend’s controversial arrest of DUI suspect Jacquez Kirkland, some city...
Two city commissioners calling for change to TPD’s use of force policy after controversial arrest

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: May 23, 2021
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon