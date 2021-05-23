Tallahassee rapper making name for himself on hip-hop scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee rapper is making his own strides on the independent music scene.

The capital city’s very own TaReef KnockOut has been pursuing his passion in music for more than a decade.

But to his family and friends his is known as Jared Mabry, a rapper with passion for the lyrics and his hometown.

“From when I first started and seeing the growth all the way to ‘Eggs for Breakfast’ that just came out and for people to be able to resonate and connect with that, so it’s special to me,” said Mabry.

Born and raised in Tallahassee, the Lincoln High graduate’s ultimate goal is to make as it big as another familiar face from the capital city, T-Pain.

“It’s a grind. So, day in and day out I’ve learned through trial and error just how to get to this point. So it’s a lot, it’s a process but I’m enjoying the journey,” said Mabry.

TaReef’s latest mixtape hit the streaming platforms on May 21st, titled ‘Eggs for Breakfast’ with his album cover shot at the famous Olean’s Home Cooking.

And it’s not just all about the music for him, he also gives back to the community that made him what he is to this day.

“Speaking out against domestic violence and supporting healthy relationships with teens and college students. I’ve done things like that, I’ve also done charity work, just a couple weeks ago we had the food drive with James Coleman and Brittany Christie,” he said.

Due to COVID-19, TaReef hasn’t been able to do live performances, instead keeping his name on the mouths of many with virtual performances.

He hopes to begin touring later this year, and says no matter where he ends up, he will forever love and represent the place he calls home.

“I’m Tallahassee, through and through. So anywhere I go, if I’m in Atlanta, LA, overseas, Tallahassee is always going to be a part of me,” he said.

TaReef KnockOut’s latest mixtape is out now.

If you want to check out his music and latest his projects, his website is tareefknockout.com.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.