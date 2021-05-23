Advertisement

Unsolved Florida: What happened to Kelley Brannon?

36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her boyfriend at a Live Oak Motel.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. - It’s a story WCTV first brought viewers six days after she went missing.

36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her boyfriend at a Live Oak Motel. Witnesses said she was walking toward town with her guitar. Around the same time, she left her boyfriend a message stating she was getting into a car.

That was 10 months ago. Detectives said she has not been heard from since.

Reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the circumstances surrounding her disappearance in the first installment of WCTV’s new series ‘Unsolved Florida.’

Join us for a two-part segment covering the Kelley Brannon case Wednesday (5/26) and Thursday (5/27) night at 11 p.m. during the WCTV Eyewitness News.

Have a tip about this case? Contact Live Oak Police at 386-362-2222

Have an Unsolved story idea in north Florida or South Georgia? Email Katie at Katie.Kaplan@WCTV.TV

