Valdosta Fire Department on scene at ‘2 alarm fire’
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it is on scene of a “2 alarm fire” located at at 1635 East Park Ave.
Residents are asked to avoid the the area if possible.
The cause of the fire has not been disclosed as of 7:11 p.m. Sunday. VPD has not said if any injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
