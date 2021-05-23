Valdosta Fire Department on scene at ‘2 alarm fire’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it is on scene of a “2 alarm fire” located at at 1635 East Park Ave.

Residents are asked to avoid the the area if possible.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed as of 7:11 p.m. Sunday. VPD has not said if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

