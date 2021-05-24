Advertisement

Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified

Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was hospitalized but is now “in stable condition.”(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADEL, Ga (WCTV) - The officer with the Adel Police Department who was shot following a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital but is now “in stable condition.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Information, preliminary information shows that around 2:15 a.m., Nitschke and her partner responded to the 700 block of Tony Street in reference to a stolen car. Upon arrival on scene, the subject in the passenger seat of the car exited and an exchange of gunfire occurred.

Nitschke was shot multiple times. The suspect was also shot multiple times and attempted to run away, but was apprehended. First responders rendered aid to the suspect on scene, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Nitschke has been with the APD for just over a year, according to GLE.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

