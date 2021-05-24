Deputy convicted of planting evidence due back in court Monday afternoon

MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) - Former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester is expected back in court Monday afternoon.

Circuit Judge James Goodman is expected to set a sentencing date and attorneys are expected to discuss a pre-sentence investigation, which creates a range of possible sentences.

Wester was convicted last week on 19 of the 67 charges against him, including racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jurors found him guilty of planting evidence during three traffic stops and falsifying the accompanying arrest reports. Jurors found him not guilty of charges in nine other traffic stops.

Wester was adjudicated guilty and taken into custody immediately after the verdicts were announced in court last Tuesday.

Wester could be sentenced to years in prison. The racketeering charge has a maximum sentence of 30 years and there’s a maximum five-year sentence for official misconduct, fabricating evidence, false imprisonment and drug possession charges.

