FDLE, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asking for information regarding 2019 death of Jennings man

JENNINGS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information regarding the September 2019 death of Christopher Tumblin.

FDLE says they were requested by the HCSO to assist in the investigation.

Tumblin, 30, was found dead on September 23, 2019 at the corner of NW 23rd Boulevard and NW 31st Circle in Jennings. Officials say he was discovered inside a crashed 2003 silver Volvo passenger car, which had multiple bullet holes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-410-7001.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.