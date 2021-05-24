Advertisement

Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit

The move goes into effect on June 26.
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are still waiting to receive their checks.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the state will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, meaning the extra $300 per week unemployment benefit will end. This move ending the supplemental benefit takes effect on June 26, 2021, and is part of DEO’s “Return to Work” initiative.

DEO says total private-sector jobs in Florida increased by 18,800 in April and there are more than 460,000 job postings online for those looking for work.

RELATED: Unemployed will once again have to prove they’re looking for work

Florida will continue participating in other federal reemployment benefit programs, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation. Those other federal benefit programs will expire on Sept. 6, 2021.

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership helped Florida’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

“Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce,” Eagle says. “Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

According to DEO, Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the pandemic began. The department says Florida businesses and employers need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subtropical Storm Ana
Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The capital city’s very own TaReef KnockOut has been pursuing his passion in music for more...
Tallahassee rapper making name for himself on hip-hop scene
Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was...
Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified
Leon County Booking Report: May 23, 2021

Latest News

Deputy convicted of planting evidence due back in court Monday afternoon
What’s Brewing? May 24, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: May 24, 2021
What's Brewing? May 24, 2021