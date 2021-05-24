Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved some minor changes in the popular park, located near Atlanta, but did not address any possible changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals as some had hoped.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The capital city’s very own TaReef KnockOut has been pursuing his passion in music for more...
Tallahassee rapper making name for himself on hip-hop scene
Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was...
Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified
Subtropical Storm Ana
Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit

Latest News

Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to secure Gaza truce, push for aid
Richard McCullough approved by FSU Board of Trustees as next President of Florida State University