Hannah’s Sunday, May 23 evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a warm end to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a partly sunny sky.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Monday morning, we’ll wake up to a mostly to partly sunny sky. We’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, which will help temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be a hot day, so make sure to drink lots of water and turn the air conditioning on.

Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the week, reaching the mid-90s by Wednesday and potentially the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually cool back into the mid to low the 90s over the weekend. The first half of this week will stay dry. However, there is a slight chance for isolated showers at the end of the week. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s.

