Advertisement

Human remains found in Thomas County identified as Tracie Gleason

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found on April 18 have been...
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found on April 18 have been identified as Tracie Gleason.(Meghan Bryant, younger sister)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found on April 18 have been identified as Tracie Gleason. Gleason was reported missing to the Moultrie Police Department on Nov. 30, 2018.

An official cause of death is still pending from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab, TCSO says.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer its condolences to the Gleason family and hopes this knowledge will provide them some comfort and closure on the whereabouts of their missing loved one,” the press release said.

The remains were found in a wooded area near Coolidge, off of State Road 188 near Enon Road.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subtropical Storm Ana
Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic
The capital city’s very own TaReef KnockOut has been pursuing his passion in music for more...
Tallahassee rapper making name for himself on hip-hop scene
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was...
Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified
36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her...
Unsolved Florida: What happened to Kelley Brannon?

Latest News

Zachary Wester to be sentenced July 13
Bench-clearing brawl in Madison and Taylor County football game caught on camera.
FHSAA investigating bench-clearing brawl between Madison and Taylor County football teams
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop Monday morning at Florida International University...
Gov. DeSantis signs big tech censorship bill
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit