Richard McCullough approved by FSU Board of Trustees as next President of Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve Richard McCullough as the school’s next president.

His approval has to go through the Florida Board of Governors for final approval. That meeting will take place June 23.

McCullough follows outgoing FSU President John Thrasher, who announced his retirement in September of last year.

McCullough beat out Robert Blouin and Giovanni Piedimonte for the position.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead Florida State University as its next president,” McCullough said. “Public universities are amazing engines of social change and mobility, and FSU is leading the way in that effort. The foundation is set for FSU to take its next jump up, and I’m excited to be a part of the team that will take it to the next level.”

McCullogh comes to FSU after serving as the Vice Provost for Research and Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Harvard University, having been at the school since 2012.

Prior to his time at Harvard, he spent 31 years at Carnegie Mellon University, starting as an assistant chemistry professor in 1990 and leaving the university after spending five years as CMU’s Vice President for Research.

In a candidate forum held last week, McCullough spoke about his background, saying while his work has primarily centered around private universities, his background makes him well suited for a public institution.

“I’m a builder by training; that’s what I do, I build things. I come in, I did it at Carnegie Mellon, and I do it at Harvard,” said McCullough. “I come in, I build programs, research and education programs, I bring people together, I raise money, and I see that opportunity at Florida State.”

