Strawberry Short Cake with Chef Albert

INGREDIENTS

Shortcake

1 cup cake flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup butter

3 Tablespoons sugar

Zest from one orange

1/3 cup milk

Strawberries

1 pint sliced strawberries

2 Tablespoons sugar

Whipped Cream

1 ½ cups whipped cream

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the strawberries, add the sugar, and set the strawberries aside.

Sift the flours, baking powder and salt together. Add the orange zest and sugar to the flour mixture and blend. Cut the butter into the flour mixture so that the butter and flour have a consistency like cornmeal. Add the milk and mix to bring the mixture into a soft dough. Roll the dough out, adding flour as needed so that the dough does not stick to the table and cut into biscuit shaped pieces. Bake in the oven for about 10 to 15 minutes or until brown around the edges. Allow the shortbread to cool a little.

Whip the cream until soft peaks appear. You can add a little sugar to the cream to sweeten the whipped cream.

When you are ready to serve, split each short cake in two. Place the bottom half on a serving dish and cover with the strawberries. Top the strawberries with a dollop of the whipped cream. Add the top of the shortcake. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.