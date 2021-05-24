Advertisement

Strawberry Short Cake with Chef Albert

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

Shortcake

  • 1 cup cake flour
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • Zest from one orange
  • 1/3 cup milk

Strawberries

  • 1 pint sliced strawberries
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar

Whipped Cream

  • 1 ½ cups whipped cream

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the strawberries, add the sugar, and set the strawberries aside.

Sift the flours, baking powder and salt together. Add the orange zest and sugar to the flour mixture and blend. Cut the butter into the flour mixture so that the butter and flour have a consistency like cornmeal. Add the milk and mix to bring the mixture into a soft dough. Roll the dough out, adding flour as needed so that the dough does not stick to the table and cut into biscuit shaped pieces. Bake in the oven for about 10 to 15 minutes or until brown around the edges. Allow the shortbread to cool a little.

Whip the cream until soft peaks appear. You can add a little sugar to the cream to sweeten the whipped cream.

When you are ready to serve, split each short cake in two. Place the bottom half on a serving dish and cover with the strawberries. Top the strawberries with a dollop of the whipped cream. Add the top of the shortcake. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subtropical Storm Ana
Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic
The capital city’s very own TaReef KnockOut has been pursuing his passion in music for more...
Tallahassee rapper making name for himself on hip-hop scene
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was...
Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified
36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her...
Unsolved Florida: What happened to Kelley Brannon?

Latest News

Chef Albert Schmid showcased this strawberry shortcake recipe on the WCTV set.
Strawberry Short Cake with Chef Albert
Parker Coleman
Cooking with Parker Coleman - Homemade Pop-Tarts
Parker Coleman
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - VOD - Parker Coleman
Red Velvet
Cooking with Chef Carressa - Deep Fried Red Velvet Cheesecake Rolls