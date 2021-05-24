WATCH: Bench-clearing brawl in Madison and Taylor County football game caught on camera

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A huge fight between the Madison County and Taylor County football teams was caught on camera and sent to the WCTV newsroom.

The fight happened during a spring game between the teams on Friday night. The Taylor County School District, Sheriff’s Office and Florida High School Athletic Association are investigating the fight.

You can watch the video in the player at the top of this page.

The fight starts after a Madison County offensive lineman blocked and drove a Taylor County defensive player 20 yards into the backfield after the ball carrier was already tackled. During the scuffle, the Taylor County player removes the offensive lineman’s helmet, and more Madison County players come to help the lineman as shoves and punches are exchanged.

Immediately after, the benches from both sides of the field entered the fray, including several coaches.

Taylor County Superintendent Danny Glover is not commenting on possible discipline against students or staff, pending the findings of the investigation. Glover says he’s not aware of any injuries on Taylor County’s side. It’s unclear at this point if any Madison County players were hurt in the fight.

Glover says the investigation is active and school resource officers who were at the scene are looking into whether there were any criminal violations.

WCTV is working to obtain more information from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County’s superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.