Baton Rouge Super Regional set to begin Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) - The Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and Florida State will begin Thursday with a 7 p.m. first pitch.

The Super Regional will continue on Friday and, if necessary, a third and decisive third game will be played on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. for these games as well.

Thursday’s series opener will be broadcast on ESPN, with Friday and Saturday’s games getting air time on ESPN2.

This year marks the third time LSU and FSU have met in the Super Regional round: LSU took the first meeting in 2017 while the Seminoles exacted revenge on their way to their first-ever Women’s College World Series title in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.