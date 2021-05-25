Expect a lunar eclipse Wednesday morning, but can we see it?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If lunar eclipses are one’s fancy, then set that early alarm for Wednesday morning. But, at least from the Big Bend and South Georgia, all of it may not be observed.

First, what is a lunar eclipse? It’s when the Earth’s shadow is cast over the moon as it spins around the Earth. Depending on where one is on the giant sphere, a partial or complete lunar eclipse can be seen. A lunar eclipse isn’t observed every month because of the moon’s approximately 5-degree tilt.

The eastern United States will only catch a part of the eclipse with the better odds of seeing it over the western states and the Pacific region.

Wednesday's #LunarEclipse will be most visible in western states, but those south and west of the Delaware wedge will see at least some of the partial eclipse. Read more at https://t.co/Al3grypf96 #wral pic.twitter.com/vofu79xYDq — Tony Rice (@rtphokie) May 24, 2021

In the viewing area, the partial eclipse will start at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday with the total eclipse starting at 7:11 a.m. There is one problem: The moon sets at 6:41 a.m. in Tallahassee, meaning that a partial eclipse will be the best that can be viewed. Also, with moon set not long away, the viewing angle in the west-southwestern sky will be less than 10 degrees and falling. If there are trees or buildings in the way, seeing it will be hard.

The Big Bend and South Georgia may only get a partial glimpse of the eclipse as the moon will be close to setting when the eclipse takes place. The better viewing will be farther west in North America. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Why are some people calling this a blood moon? It doesn’t mean that the world is ending, it’s telling of ill prophecy, or any other superstitious thing. The moon appears red because of the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets showing up on the moon. Since red is a lower wavelength, that’s the color that shows up.

If you still want to see it, go to a beach or tall building and look west-southwest before 6 a.m. The next one, according to Space.com, will be on Nov. 19 in the early morning but more friendly viewing for those in North America.

