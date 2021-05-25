FSU Convention Center project could be put on hold as University requests Blueprint funding for Doak repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The proposed Florida State University Convention Center that would have used local tax dollars from the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency could be off the table entirely, as the University comes forward with a new funding request.

The idea for a convention center goes back years; the Blueprint Board voted to use $40 million for the project in March of 2020. That number then went down to $30 million in September of 2020 after Blueprint allocated $10 million from the $40 million to FAMU to repair Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Blueprint staff have been negotiating with FSU for over a year on the public-private partnership; now they’re recommending the IA Board discontinue negotiations on the project entirely.

Staff cites an increase in construction costs, an economic recession, and FSU’s intent to move forward independently with a hotel at the Civic Center site, as reasons to stop talks.

One City Commissioner has spoken out against the project repeatedly; Mayor Pro Tem Jeremy Matlow says he’s ready to put the issue to rest.

“I think the good news is, Florida State and the community have recognized what we’ve been saying for over a year, that we shouldn’t be using local sales tax dollars to build a convention center, especially when we’re coming out of a pandemic. That’s a whole lot of money that can do a lot of good in our community. We’ve just got to get our priorities in order,” said Matlow.

County Commissioner Kristin Dozier said she was not entirely on board either.

“I’m not surprised that both our staff and FSU are saying that we’re not ready for a convention center,” she said.

However, with that project possibly off the table, a new funding request has emerged: $20 million for renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium.

The agenda item notes that there is a precedent for this kind of request, after Blueprint granted FAMU $10 million to renovate Bragg.

Commissioner Matlow says the two are different.

“FAMU was faced with a decision, if they didn’t make structural repairs, they wouldn’t be able to play football next season. Florida State is not in that position. They have the money they need to do the repairs on their stadium,” he said.

Matlow says he doesn’t believe the request is the right use of taxpayer dollars.

“People voted because they want to see sidewalks in their community, they want to see road improvements, they want to see traffic reduction. I think we’ve got to stay focused on that,” he said.

Dozier says it’s a tough decision for Blueprint; in her view, it’s not about the merits of FSU, but rather making the best decision to meet the community’s needs.

“Whether or not funding improvements to Doak Campbell, despite the incredible contributions FSU and FSU football make to the economy, is the right way for us to diversify jobs,” she said.

Seminole Boosters President and CEO Michael Alford says the renovations and upgrades are a possible $120 million project; FSU is asking Blueprint to commit $20 million, specifically for infrastructure needs.

“That’s one thing we’re looking at is really making sure the bones of the stadium can support the economic impact moving forward,” he said.

Alford says the Boosters plan to sit down with every FSU fan to learn what experiences they’d like to see in the stadium, a process that could take about two years. An initial survey showed the need.

“91% of our fan base said they want long term enhancements to Doak Campbell Stadium, and they’re willing to fund them,” said Alford. “We lead the country in distance traveled for gameday Saturday, in the entire country, of any collegiate institution. 60% of our fanbase travels over 3.5 hours on a football weekend.”

Alford argues the Seminoles need to make the travel for fans worth it.

“Coming here from the NFL and other previous institutions, one of the first things I realized was the revenue opportunities within Doak Campbell stadium, and a need for fan experiences,” he said. “We’ve identified some facility enhancements for our fan base and different experiences. Most great stadiums have about 8 to 12 different experiences. Right now at Doak Campbell, we have two: a club and a steel metal bleacher.”

In 2018, home football games at FSU brought in $99.9 million to the local economy. The agenda item says the average visitors who travel to Tallahassee for FSU spend $243 and generate $384 to the local economy.

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency will take up the issues at Thursday’s meeting; the convention center update and the new funding request are part of the same agenda item. You can view that here.

