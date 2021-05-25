Advertisement

Kemp bars COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ in state government

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp(Source: WTOC)
By WALB News 10
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that bars state agencies, state service providers and state properties from requiring COVID-19 passports.

The order says that a vaccine passport will not be required to enter into the state, according to the governor’s office.

“State employers shall not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status, unless such rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required,” a release from Kemp’s office states.

The order also states that Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services data held by the state cannot be used for a vaccine passport program and that data can’t be shared with any public or private entity for the “purposes of a vaccine passport program.”

“(Tuesday’s) executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government,” Kemp said. “While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government. This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program.”

You can read the executive order below or by clicking here.

