Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was...
Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified
Bench-clearing brawl in Madison and Taylor County football game caught on camera.
FHSAA investigating bench-clearing brawl between Madison and Taylor County football teams
Florida DEO puts halt to $300 unemployment benefit.
Tallahassee residents react to changes in Florida unemployment benefits
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found on April 18 have been...
Human remains found in Thomas County identified as Tracie Gleason

Latest News

Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Former Gadsden County Administrator files civil rights lawsuit
Lawsuits defended at taxpayers’ expense
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death