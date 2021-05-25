Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters respond to house fire on Westcott Street

House fire on Westcott St.
House fire on Westcott St.(Tallahassee Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department was called out to a house fire on the 700 block of Westcott Street at 6:30 Tuesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Sarah Cooksey, crews got on scene about five minutes after the initial call and found smoke pouring out of the house. Firefighters were able to work quickly and put out the fire.

Cooksey tells WCTV one adult and five children were inside the house at the time of the fire, and all were able to make it out safely. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

Structure Fire on Westcott

Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

