Tallahassee firefighters respond to house fire on Westcott Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department was called out to a house fire on the 700 block of Westcott Street at 6:30 Tuesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Sarah Cooksey, crews got on scene about five minutes after the initial call and found smoke pouring out of the house. Firefighters were able to work quickly and put out the fire.

Cooksey tells WCTV one adult and five children were inside the house at the time of the fire, and all were able to make it out safely. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

Structure Fire on Westcott Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

