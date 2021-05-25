Advertisement

Valdosta State softball returns to the National Championship

Blazers No. 8-Seed in NCAA Division II National Championship; Face Top-Seeded Augustana (S.D.)...
Blazers No. 8-Seed in NCAA Division II National Championship; Face Top-Seeded Augustana (S.D.) Thursday
By Paige Dauer
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It was a wild 48 hours for Valdosta State softball.

The Blazers have returned to Denver for the national championship, after surviving the elimination bracket and winning the South Region title.

Now another hurdle, facing the defending NCAA Division II National Champion in game one. The 38-9 Blazers secured the program’s fifth South Region title over the weekend.

For the first time since 2014, Valdosta returns to the National Championship round. There, the Blazers face a familiar postseason foe in Augustana, the two last met in VSU’s 2012 championship season.

Much like Valdosta, the Vikings have spent the majority of their season as the top-ranked team in the country.

The Vikings sport a 47-6 overall and went 28-2 in league play this season won its conference title.

It’ll be a battle come Thursday, but until then the team is soaking in the moment

Head Coach Thomas Macera said, “You started back in August and this is what you played for, prayed for, worked for. You know, most kids are going home right now and these girls get to go on a plane and really get to go play for something they’ve dreamed about since they were kids.”

Senior catch, Lacey Crandall added, “We’ve been waiting to play Augustana all year, so we’re so excited and can’t wait to prove it. We’ve all talked about how we’ve barely slept. We’re so excited to finally get on the plane and go there and play. There’s no way to describe how it even feels right now.”

The Blazers face Augustana for game one of opening day on Thursday.

