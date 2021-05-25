Visit Florida working to re-market state after equivalent of $107 billion negative ad campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida’s tourism economy is showing signs of rebounding after taking a massive hit during the worst of the pandemic, but things aren’t completely back to normal just yet.

One of the biggest challenges facing the state’s tourism marketing agency is overcoming a slew of negative national press related to COVID.

Florida saw just over 26 million visitors in the first quarter of 2021, down 14% over the same period last year before the pandemic went into full force.

“We’re just really excited to welcome people back and to see that activity grow in the state,” said Samantha Padgett with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “We’re not looking at what’s behind us, the negative that’s behind us. We are really looking forward to all the good things yet to come.”

One of the obstacles the state’s tourism industry has to overcome is a year of negative pandemic-related media coverage, that according to Visit Florida, was equivalent to a $107 billion ad campaign.

“$107 billion is something we’ve never heard of and never experienced before,” said Visit Florida Chief Marketing Officer Staci Mellman.

Still, a recent April survey found Florida as the number one desired vacation destination.

“What it tells me is that our marketing is working,” said Mellman. “We’re showing them that you know they can come here and have an incredible experience.”

Another positive indicator; an ongoing survey found nearly nine out of ten respondents plan to travel within the next six months.

It’s the highest since the pandemic began.

But Mellman says ensuring Florida gets its fair share of those travelers now and into the future isn’t going to be an easy task.

“The challenge is really gonna be when our destination competitors are also putting a lot of money in the market. You know, California just got a $95 million budget,” said Mellman.

Lawmakers, recognizing the need to help market the state, boosted Visit Florida’s funding for the upcoming fiscal year by 50 percent, from $50 million to $75 million.

In 2020 the state saw less than 80 million visitors, 40 percent down from 2019.

State economists have said it could be as late as 2024 before Florida tourism fully recovers, but Mellman told us it’s Visit Florida’s mission to beat that projection.

