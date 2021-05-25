Wakulla County teen holds anti-bullying event so kids can safely play

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One Wakulla girl is doing her part to bring awareness to bullying by hosting an event to allow kids to safely play.

The 14 year-old says she hopes to use kindness to put a stop to bullying.

“I feel very relieved,” said 14-year-old Haley Hamlin . “I woke up at like 5 o’clock this morning saying, ‘it’s today! it’s today! it’s today!’”

Pure bliss and excitement came from Hamlin, who just wants to do whatever she can to give others what she didn’t have.

“I didn’t have a safe zone, I didn’t have somewhere to go and just talk about my feelings and talk about the people who bullied me. I was always, I felt alone,” Hamlin explained.

To combat this, Hamlin organized and put together a “Be Kind” event to acknowledge those hardships, something her parents approve of.

“We are all on board,” said Hamlin’s mother, Amber Roberts. “anything she wants to do, as long as it’s a positive note and I’m keeping her on the right path, then I feel like that I’m going to be there.”

The event had bounce houses, face painting, animals and dancing to give everyone an opportunity to be themselves.

“If you want to come, just come talk to me. I don’t judge and everybody is different and that’s what makes this world so amazing,” Hamlin added.

Hamlin’s mom is proud of who her daughter is becoming.

“It was just something that now that she finally has matured and she finally has faith in herself that she finally decided let me let my voice be heard,” said Roberts.

Hamlin said she sees that what she is doing matters.

“A 6-year-old came up to me today and told me she was being bullied, and I’ve seen her play her heart out today, and it just makes my heart feel warm,” said Hamlin.

She’s proving that it only takes a hint of kindness to make a difference.

“And I really truly think, she’s always said it takes one person to make a change,” Hamlin added.

Hamlin said she plans to have more events and hopes to create clubs in schools to continue to provide those safe spaces.

