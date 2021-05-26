Advertisement

Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport...
Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.(Leesburg Fire and Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.”

No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida DEO puts halt to $300 unemployment benefit.
Tallahassee residents react to changes in Florida unemployment benefits
Bench-clearing brawl in Madison and Taylor County football game caught on camera.
FHSAA investigating bench-clearing brawl between Madison and Taylor County football teams
Georgia Law Enforcement said Officer Katelynne Nitschke was rushed to the hospital was...
Adel Police Department officer shot Saturday identified
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found on April 18 have been...
Human remains found in Thomas County identified as Tracie Gleason

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments