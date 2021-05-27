1 man in serious condition after suffering medical emergency while driving in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is in serious condition following a crash on Interstate-10 westbound in Jackson County early Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol announced.

The driver, a Dunedin man, 67, was flown by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center. One passenger, a Dunedin woman, 66, was left with minor injuries and was transported to Southeast Medical Center by ambulance.

The driver was traveling near mile marker 129 when he suffered a medical emergency, FHP said. This caused the man to drive off the road and enter the tree line. The car then collided with several trees.

