Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local airport has added some new flights this week.

Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) to two destinations: Clarksburg, West Virginia and Asheville, North Carolina. Flights to Clarksburg began Wednesday. Flights to Asheville will begin Thursday.

To celebrate the new launches, Allegiant officials say the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for about $44. They say the new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly.

