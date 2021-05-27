Advertisement

As wildfires blaze across state, Florida Forest Service asks residents to delay planned burns

By Emma Wheeler
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hot temperatures and little rain are two reasons for an increased risk for wildfires. As of noon Thursday, the Florida Forest Service is reporting 60 wildfires blazing across the state.

We’re in the middle of peak wildfire season, and the U.S. Forest Service is asking people to keep their guard up heading in to the holiday weekend.

Conditions in North Florida are better than much of the state, especially compared to South Florida where most of the wildfires are burning, but it’s been two weeks since we’re had a significant rain and things are starting to dry out.

Going in to the holiday weekend, they said it’s no time to let your guard down.

The Forest Service said that during the spring, before we’re hit with summer afternoon rains, is a peak season for wildfire.

Conditions made worse as it’s now been two weeks since the last significant rain.

“What we’re seeing is we have some surface fuels, the stuff that’s laying right on the top of the ground, it’s starting to dry out a little bit, but thanks to early spring time showers, some moisture remains below the surface, keeping conditions at a lower risk,” explained FFS’ Todd Shroeder. “North Florida is doing okay moisture wise, so we’re able to send people down to help.

Nine crew members from the FFS-Tallahassee District were deployed last weekend to fight the fights in South Florida.

As warm, sunny skies continue, the Forest Service said fire prevention remains a priority, especially heading in to a holiday weekend.

“Always when it’s hot and dry, windy, be careful with fire, be careful as you recreate, watch where you’re parking your vehicles,” said Parrish.

The crews down south are expected to be deployed for 14 days, and the Florida Forest Service is asking that people hold off or delay any planned burns until conditions are a bit better.

