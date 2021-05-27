Before Idol, Willie Spence was a Clover

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Willie Spence, who captivated the nation as he finished as the runner-up for the 2021 American Idol season finale on May 23. was first a member of the Georgia 4-H Clovers and Company youth performance group.

Clovers and Co. is a great training ground for big-name performers — including Jennifer Nettles, a member of Grammy Award-winning band Sugarland — who got her start in the Georgia 4-H program. Nettles and Spence are both from Douglas, where their talents were cultivated through Georgia 4-H.

From the moment he auditioned at the start of the 2021 American Idol season, Spence left the judges in awe. With his soulful and emotional performances, he brought the judges to tears and Spence quickly became a fan favorite as he shared his story through song.

Throughout the show’s season, Spence often spoke of how his experiences in Georgia 4-H shaped him into the man standing on the stage.

“Wow. I can’t believe this season of American Idol has come to an end! This has really been the best experience of my life,” Spence wrote on his Facebook page. “I’m so grateful for everything that has happened over the past few months. Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me throughout this whole American Idol journey!”

“This is definitely NOT the end! Now it’s just the beginning! I’m so ready to make some dope music for you guys, I’ve literally been waiting for this moment. I’m truly thankful and blessed, everything happens for a reason. On to my next chapter in life.”

Read the rest of Courtney Cameron’s story on Spence HERE.

