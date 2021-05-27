City announces service changes for Memorial Day holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has announced changes to its service schedule in observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31. All City administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

The following service changes will be observed:

Solid Waste: All customers will receive service one day later than their regularly scheduled service. This includes garbage / recycling and yard waste / bulky pickup, which will impact red week customers:

Monday customers ► Tuesday, June 1

Tuesday customers ► Wednesday, June 2

Wednesday customers ► Thursday, June 3

Thursday customers ► Friday, June 4

Friday customers ► Saturday, June 5

StarMetro: StarMetro will change its operations for the holiday. On Monday, May 31, fixed routes will operate on a Sunday schedule with no night service. Dial-A-Ride will operate on a normal schedule, and call center hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Animal Service Center: The Animal Service Center will be closed on Monday. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

