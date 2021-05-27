Advertisement

Eastern indigo snakes released in Bristol in effort to return native species to region

Wednesday, 12 young eastern indigo snakes were released in North Florida as part of the The...
Wednesday, 12 young eastern indigo snakes were released in North Florida as part of the The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to return the native snake to the region.(The Nature Conservancy)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, 12 young eastern indigo snakes were released in North Florida as part of the The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to return the native snake to the region.

Eastern indigo snakes, which are non-venomous apex predators, are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. These dozen snakes were released into the wild, marking year five of The Nature Conservancy’s 10-year program.

The collaborative effort brings the snake to a protected habitat of The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve (ABRP) in Bristol to create a growing population to support species recovery.

According to The Nature Conservancy, this species recovery effort in North Florida is the long-term joint commitment of a number of nonprofit, agency and academic partners who have worked together for decades to restore and manage the habitat required by the snake.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.