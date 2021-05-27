Advertisement

Honor Flight taking to the skies again in September

By Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Honor Flight is back. Local veterans are now invited to sign up for a whirlwind trip to the nation’s capital.

The Honor Flight board decided on Wednesday night to fly to Washington, D.C. on Sept. 18.

“We are just so happy to be able to honor these veterans again, because it’s been a long time,” said Honor Flight Chairman Mac Kemp.

Honor Flight will be taking 80 veterans to see the memorials for free after COVID-19 forced them to cancel the flight last year.

“We have lost veterans that were on our list that have passed away since then, and that’s the thing we hate the most,” Kemp said. “But we have a lot of veterans that are very excited that we’re going this year.”

World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans are eligible to go and each may have a guardian accompany them.

Honor Flight is requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The National Honor Flight Network has sent out a requirement that we have vaccinations for everybody on the flight that’s veterans, guardians, everybody has to have a vaccination in order to go,” Kemp said. “We have a very elderly, at-risk population and so our medical director really feels strongly that we need to be very careful and very vigilant because we don’t want anything bad to happen to any veteran on the flight.”

Veterans can get more information and apply online on the Honor Flight Tallahassee website or print out the application and mail it.

