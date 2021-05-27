LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says stole merchandise from Lowe’s on Commonwealth Boulevard.

The incident happened on May 4, according to LCSO. The suspect left the area in a black Honda Ridgeline truck, pictured below.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity, LCSO asks that you contact LCSO’s Detective Wilson at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

