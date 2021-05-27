Advertisement

LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says stole merchandise from Lowe’s on Commonwealth Boulevard.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says stole merchandise from Lowe’s on Commonwealth Boulevard.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says stole merchandise from Lowe’s on Commonwealth Boulevard.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on May 4, according to LCSO. The suspect left the area in a black Honda Ridgeline truck, pictured below.

The suspect left the area in a black Honda Ridgeline truck.
The suspect left the area in a black Honda Ridgeline truck.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity, LCSO asks that you contact LCSO’s Detective Wilson at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.