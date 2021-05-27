Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate-10, otherwise known as “Project Mango,” were revealed last week, residents are voicing their concerns. Thursday, a Change.org petition titled, “Stop the construction of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Our Residential Area” was launched in opposition of these plans.

Aimed at the Leon County Commission and the Tallahassee City Commission, the petition has garnered over 100 signatures as of Thursday night. The description of the petition said, “This property is currently not zoned for heavy industrial uses.” It added that, “Make no mistake, this will fundamentally change east Tallahassee to a heavy industrial area.”

The petition description requested that land use planners “do their jobs and place a project like this in an area that is planned for industrial use.”

It is currently not clear what company is behind the development plans. Documents from the County’s development support department show the project is planned on a 170-acre site on the north side of Mahan between I-10 and Thornton Road. The fulfillment center of “mixed retail goods” would be approximately 630,000 square feet.

Wednesday, the project was approved at the Application Review meeting, and Thursday, more than $2.5 million in funding from the Office of Economic Vitality was approved by the Development Review Committee. The project development itself still needs to be approved by the County in order to move forward.

