Advertisement

Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched

After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate-10, otherwise known as “Project Mango” were revealed last week, residents are voicing their concerns.(Change.org)
By Cristi McKee and WCTV Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate-10, otherwise known as “Project Mango,” were revealed last week, residents are voicing their concerns. Thursday, a Change.org petition titled, “Stop the construction of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Our Residential Area” was launched in opposition of these plans.

Aimed at the Leon County Commission and the Tallahassee City Commission, the petition has garnered over 100 signatures as of Thursday night. The description of the petition said, “This property is currently not zoned for heavy industrial uses.” It added that, “Make no mistake, this will fundamentally change east Tallahassee to a heavy industrial area.”

The petition description requested that land use planners “do their jobs and place a project like this in an area that is planned for industrial use.”

It is currently not clear what company is behind the development plans. Documents from the County’s development support department show the project is planned on a 170-acre site on the north side of Mahan between I-10 and Thornton Road. The fulfillment center of “mixed retail goods” would be approximately 630,000 square feet.

Wednesday, the project was approved at the Application Review meeting, and Thursday, more than $2.5 million in funding from the Office of Economic Vitality was approved by the Development Review Committee. The project development itself still needs to be approved by the County in order to move forward.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.