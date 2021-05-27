Advertisement

‘Project Mango’ to receive $2.5 million from OEV as part of Targeted Business Program

By Monica Casey
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development of Project Mango, the fulfillment center proposed at the Mahan and Interstate-10 interchange on the east side of Leon County.

The project development itself will need to be approved by the County, but now the Blueprint Board has voted to provide funding to support the development.

The funding will be distributed over the course of six years for certain permit fees and taxes.

At Thursday’s meeting, many Commissioners were thrilled about this development.

Many emphasized that this could become one of the largest employers in the community, and even a regional draw for employment.

Commissioners said that the work that the office of Economic Vitality has done is paying off as businesses look at Tallahassee and Leon County to relocate.

“Where a private landowner, negotiating with a private company, asking the government to partner with, to bring together this package and land this deal. this is the largest private investment job growth in the history of the city of Tallahassee,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

The facility would bring more than 1300 permanent jobs and more than 2200 construction-related jobs.

The developer is currently confidential, which is why it’s being called Project Mango.

The development would be County Commissioner Brian Welch’s district; he called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I want to commend OEV staff for your work in putting this together. Tremendous, tremendous work. I will be supporting it,” said Commissioner Welch.

The vote was 11 to 1, with City Commissioner Jack Porter against. Porter explained her decision on Twitter.

There is also now a Change.org petition against the project that circulating online. As of 5:30, it had 124 signatures.

On Wednesday, the agent and applicant for the project participated in the Application Review Meeting with County staff. The next steps will be for the application to go before the Development Review Committee in June.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

