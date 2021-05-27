LIVE UPDATES: Seminoles take down Tigers in first game of Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) - For the third time in four tournaments, the Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers are set to meet in the Super Regional round, with a trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on the line.

It’s the eighth-straight trip to the Super Regionals for the Seminoles and the first road Super for the ‘Noles since the 2015 season, when FSU dropped games one and three against the Tennessee Volunteers.

LSU won the first Super Regional between the two teams in 2017 while FSU took the 2018 one, en route to the program’s first ever national championship.

Florida State did not drop a game during the Tallahassee Regional, sweeping their way through Kennesaw State (6-2) and back-to-back shutout victories over UCF (3-0, 2-0). The Seminoles hit .247 on the weekend while FSU pitching did not allow a run over the final 16.2 innings of the regional.

LSU combined to hit .357 as a team over four games in the Baton Rouge Regional, powered their way through their first two wins: A run-rule 10-2 victory over McNeese State in six innings and a 10-3 win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Tigers were shut out by the Ragin Cajuns, 2-0, in the first game Sunday before prevailing in the winner-take-all-game, 8-5, over ULL.

Thursday marks the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools, with the series tied, 6-6.

Thursday marks the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools, with the series tied, 6-6.

Below will be a running a live blog of tonight's game. We'll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts.

Tonight’s Game 1 is set for a 7 p.m. first pitch and will be broadcast on ESPN.

FINAL: FLORIDA STATE 1 - LSU 0

LSU made it interesting, but the Seminoles record their third-straight shutout and take a 1-0 lead in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Ciara Briggs led the frame off with a single into left-center and moved to second on a fielder’s choice, but a lineout to Sherrill at third and a 4-3 putout ends the threat and, ultimately, the game.

Sandercock, and the rest of the FSU defense which was outstanding tonight, allowed just two hits to a team that hit .357 in the Regional round and have extended their scoreless streak to 23.2.

Our full recap can be found here. Thanks for joining us tonight and we’ll talk with ya tomorrow!

Middle 7: 1-0, Florida State

For just the second time tonight, FSU is retired, in order, in the top of the seventh.

Last chance for romance for LSU, with their 2-3-4 hitters due in the bottom of the seventh inning.

End of 6: 1-0, Florida State

Sandercock sets the Tigers down in order for the fifth time in six innings and we head to the final frame with the Noles clinging to a one-run lead.

Middle 6: 1-0, Florida State

Hey! Runs!

Well, technically, run, but we have something!

For the first time tonight, FSU worked consecutive singles to lead off the inning, with a leadoff hit from Sherrill followed by a Harding single that moved Sherrill from first to third to set the table for a one-out sac fly from Cassidy Davis, plating Sherrill and giving the Noles the game’s first lead.

End of 5: 0-0

Remember that thing I said about momentum maybe shifting? Yeah, you can forget that, as Sandercock comes out and shoves in the fifth, including getting her second strikeout of the game to end a 1-2-3 frame.

Heart of the order due for the Noles in the sixth: Sherrill, Harding, Mason.

Middle 5: 0-0

For the first time tonight, the Seminoles have been shut down in order. Also for the first time tonight, Sunseri recorded a strikeout looking, getting Kaley Mudge to freeze on a drop ball on the outer corner.

It’s starting to feel like the pendulum is beginning to swing in the direction of the home squad: This next half inning could be crucial for Sandercock and the Noles defense.

End of 4: 0-0

That was easily the most interesting half inning of the evening so far.

Aliyah Andrews opened it with the first hit of the game for LSU and then the Tigers gave all Seminole fans heart attacks on back-to-back at-bats, after a fly-ball off the bat of Taylor Pleasants was five feet away from being a home run and then Kaeli Harding made the wrong read on a fly ball off the bat of Amanda Doyle, but she was able to recover just in time to make the out, leaving Andrews stranded at third.

Now, everyone catch your breath and lets head to the fifth.

Middle 4: 0-0

Devyn Flaherty ensured the Noles wouldn’t have their first 1-2-3 inning of the day with a two-out single into right field, and she reached second base on a passed ball, but is left stranded there on an inning ending groundout.

End of 3: 0-0

Sandercock is no longer perfect, allowing a lead off walk to opposing pitcher Shelbi Sunseri, but has still faced the minimum, after getting a line-out double play and a groundout to third to end the bottom of the third.

One time through the LSU order, and the Tigers have not had a ball leave the infield.

Middle 3: 0-0

Our best threat of the game has come and gone and the Seminoles were one station away from the first run of the ball game.

Josie Mufley shot the first pitch she saw right up the pipe into center field, moved to second on a Kaley Mudge sac bunt and moved to third on a Sherrill groundout to 3B, but Kalei Harding was fooled by an off-speed pitch from Sunseri, who got out of the jam leaving Mufley at third.

To the bottom of the frame we go.

End of 2: 0-0

Kathryn Sandercock has faced six hitters and she’s gotten five of them to hit into a groundout.

Josie Mufley will open the third for the Noles before the lineup turns over to Mudge and Sherrill.

Middle 2: 0-0

FSU showed a lot more restraint at the plate than they did in the top of half of the inning, but also lost the power they showed in the top half of the frame, with the ball never leaving the infield.

Having said that, Dani Morgan was able to leg out an infield single on a weak pop up to second base for FSU’s second hit of the day, but she’s left there.

End of 1: 0-0

Kathryn Sandercock sits down the Tigers in order in the top of the first on a pair of book-end groundouts and a strikeout.

Davis, Flaherty, Morgan coming up for the Noles.

Middle 1: 0-0

FSU was able to put two base runners on in the top of the first, but not at the same time: Sydney Sherrill slapped a single past a diving Taylor Tidwell at second base but was erased on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kalei Harding, who was left stranded when Elizabeth Mason lined out to Tidwell, off the glove of LSU starter Shelbi Sunseri. It’s a lot, I know.

The Noles saw just eight pitches in that inning - they seem eager to jump early in the count. We’ll see if that continues throughout the night. They’re also seeing the ball well early; a lot of hard contact.

LINEUPS

With just over 15 minutes left until first pitch, we got our first look at lineups. Of course, FSU is the designated “away” team tonight.

Here is our starting lineup for game 1 of Super Regionals! #OneTribe



📺: ESPN

