2 arrested for Marianna car burglaries

Marcus Tovar (left) and Jarred Rhoten (right) were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men from Alabama for stealing items from five cars across the area.

An officer noticed a silver Volkswagen leaving the Holly Hill Apartments complex and drive over to the Spring Gate Manor complex around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The officer saw the car had an Alabama license plate, so he asked the people inside if they were lost.

According to the press release, the officer smelled marijuana inside the car. Two of the people in the car were minors, while the other two were adults. During a probable cause search, officers found items that were reported stolen, as well as baggies of marijuana and THC extract, MPD says.

Officers found paperwork connected to the stolen items that led them to five different residences within Marianna. They reached out to the property and owners and confirmed which items were stolen. Officers then returned the items to the people, the release says.

“Upon the conclusion of the investigation, officers determined that the subjects were traveling throughout the city, burglarizing vehicles,” the release says. “Officers were able to obtain an admission, which helped clarify the investigation.”

MPD says the cars were broken into because they were left unlocked. There were no reports of broken windows or damage to the cars during the burglaries.

Marcus Tovar and Jarred Rhoten were arrested on the following charges:

  • Burglary of a conveyance (five counts)
  • Giving a false name
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
  • Possession of marijuana extract

MPD says the minors who were arrested have charges pending against them. Tovar and Rhoten were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

