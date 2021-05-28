Advertisement

City of Thomasville declares Juneteenth official city holiday

The city of Thomasville has declared Juneteenth an official city holiday.
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The city of Thomasville has declared Juneteenth an official city holiday, according to a City press release.

Juneteenth, which takes place on Saturday, June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States, dating back to 1865.

The Thomasville City Council made the announcement at their meeting this past week. Beginning this year, City administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

With the recognition of Juneteenth as an official City holiday, the Thomasville City Council said it has also directed its staff to assist with educating the community on the significance of the holiday. Because of this, the City will distribute information on their social media pages about the holiday.

