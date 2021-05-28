Couple injured in motorcycle crash involving bear on road to recovery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Tim and Debbie Brown Lindsay, the couple who was riding a motorcycle in Jefferson County in early May when they hit a black bear on the highway, are leaving the hospital and on the road to recovery.

The couple was severely inured, and the crash killed the bear.

“It was devastating news because it was a horrific accident. Really bad. They were seriously injured, and we didn’t know if they were going to survive or not,” said Steven Nix, a close friend of the family.

Nix is organizing a benefit event to raise money in an effort to help the couple when they get home. The event, called “The Long Road to Recovery,” will feature live music and plates of food for sale.

“It’s just a helping hand really, just to help them get back on their feet so they’re not under so much stress when they first come home from the hospital,” said Nix.

According to Debbie’s daughter-in-law Andrea Wickham, Debbie was released from the hospital on May 24, and doing well.

“She’s doing okay. She has her days. She has gone through a physical therapy rehab,” said Wickham. ”Tim finally got out of ICU yesterday and he’s actually getting released today to come home.”

As the victim of his own near-death experience, Nix said he knows the financial stresses that comes with this kind of accident. With over 30 years of friendship under his belt, he said this is his chance to be there for Tim.

“I’ve been knowing Tim since we were about 13-years-old. I grew up with him here in a little town called Ochlocknee. He kind of come to my rescue at that point and time too with some things I was going through with my family. He reached out to me and gave me nothing but heart and love and this is me wanting to return the favor the best way I know how,” said Nix.

The benefit will be held on June 5 in Pelham Ga. All of the money will go to the Lindsays.

Donations can also be made to the link below.

https://gofund.me/32be2d3b

