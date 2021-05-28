Disaster prep supplies tax-free weekend kicks off in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s that time of year again: time to gather up all your gear for hurricane readiness. The sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness kicks off today through next weekend.

We’re just days away from the official start of hurricane season.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said they’re preparing for an active season, and that’s why they said it’s a perfect time to get those disaster kits packed up and ready.

For the next week, some of the most important items are tax free, including batteries, flashlights, power cords back up generators and even some basics, like bottled water.

While it’s an opportunity to save a few bucks, more importantly, the tax-free holiday is about getting people thinking about hurricane season and what they need to do to keep their families safe.

“It’s really important for the safety of the families that live in this area, all the way from the coast to Tallahassee,” Home Depot Manager Eugenio Mauro. “Don’t wait until the last minute for the basic stuff that they need for this season.”

The sales tax holiday runs now through next Sunday, June 6, and include the following items:

Portable self-powered light source selling for $40 or less;

Certain portable radios selling for $50 or less;

Tarps selling for $100 or less;

Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less;

A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $50 or less;

Packages of certain battery types, selling for $50 or less;

A nonelectric food storage cooler selling for $60 or less;

Portable generators for use in a power outage selling for $1,000 or less;

Reusable ice selling for $20 or less; and

Portable power banks selling for $60 or less.

