Families gather at Tallahassee National Cemetery for special Memorial Day ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The stars and stripes are flying for the fallen, and lives lost were remembered Friday morning for a special Memorial Day ceremony.

Loved ones gathered at the Tallahassee National Cemetery to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price on a powerful and emotional morning.

The real purpose of the ceremony was to remember the true reason for this holiday that freedom is not free.

Family, friends and loved ones shared stories of lives passed.

For Marianna Trussell, her meaning lies at the cemetery.

“I always talk to him,” said Trussell.

Trussell lost her husband Donald, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, in 2016.

“I loved him to death and he loved me,” Trussell said. “I’ve never known such love.”

This place, she said, brings them both peace. Donald’s headstone reads “soulmate,” and Trussell said that when her time comes, “soulmate” will read “soulmates.”

“He’s there and I’ll be with him again,” Trussell said.

There are more events happening this weekend and on Monday, and the families at Friday’s event encourage everyone to participate and to come down to the cemetery and appreciate the beauty of nature.

