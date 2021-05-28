Advertisement

FAMU Bragg Stadium COVID-19 testing site gets new vendor

A new vendor will be operating the COVID-19 testing site located at the Bragg Memorial Stadium...
A new vendor will be operating the COVID-19 testing site located at the Bragg Memorial Stadium on the Florida A&M University campus beginning Monday, the school announced late Friday afternoon.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new vendor will be operating the COVID-19 testing site located at the Bragg Memorial Stadium on the Florida A&M University campus beginning Monday, the school announced late Friday afternoon.

The site will be operated by Nomi Health in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health. Until Friday, the Bragg site had been run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management alongside the Curative company.

According to the press release, Nomi Health is a direct health care company that has been offering COVID-19 public testing and vaccine programs in a number of states.

To get tested, visit http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/famu to register for your COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.