FAMU Bragg Stadium COVID-19 testing site gets new vendor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new vendor will be operating the COVID-19 testing site located at the Bragg Memorial Stadium on the Florida A&M University campus beginning Monday, the school announced late Friday afternoon.

The site will be operated by Nomi Health in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health. Until Friday, the Bragg site had been run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management alongside the Curative company.

According to the press release, Nomi Health is a direct health care company that has been offering COVID-19 public testing and vaccine programs in a number of states.

To get tested, visit http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/famu to register for your COVID-19 test.

