Fatal crash reported in Suwannee County after pickup truck hits tree

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man from Live Oak is dead after he drove through a stop sign and hit a tree Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 132 and 153rd Road in Suwannee County around 10 p.m. The truck was traveling north on 153rd Road, and “for reasons still under investigation,” it did not stop at the stop sign, the press release says.

The truck then traveled across CR 132 and hit a tree on the north shoulder of the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP says.

