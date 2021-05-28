Advertisement

Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in...
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler said Friday, May 28, 2021 that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler said Friday that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.

The recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles, mainly in North America. The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts.

Fiat Chrysler, now owned by Stellantis, said some service and owner’s manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs. If the nuts were tightened too much, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off.

The company said that it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Fiat Chrysler says the wheels were tightened properly at the factory, so the only affected vehicles would be those that have had wheels removed for service.

Dealers will correct the manuals and inspect and replace wheel studs if needed. Owners will be notified within eight weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021