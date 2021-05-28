Final hazing suspects enter plea in death of FSU pledge Andrew Coffey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fraternity brothers accused in the hazing death of Florida State University pledge Andrew Coffey entered pleas Friday afternoon.

I’m inside courtroom 3D in Leon County, where the final two suspects in the #AndrewCoffey hazing case are expected to enter a plea. Luke Kluttz and Anthony Petagine are the last of the nine FSU fraternity brothers accused to not enter a plea. Follow along for updates @WCTV pic.twitter.com/o5n5F56uBz — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) May 28, 2021

Next it’s Petagine. His lawyer tells the judge his plea deal is a “mirror image” to Kluttz’s deal. — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) May 28, 2021

Luke Kluttz and Anthony Petagine are two of the nine Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members charged with hazing in Coffey’s death.

The 20 year old from Pompano Beach was found dead on a couch the morning after a “Big Brother” party in Nov. 2017. An autopsy later showed he died of alcohol poisoning, with a blood alcohol content more than five times the legal limit.

Seven of the fraternity brothers charged have already entered pleas in the case. Kluttz and Petagine had petitioned the appeals court in hopes of having the felony charges thrown out, but the First DCA denied that appeal.

Both men are expected to enter pleas before a judge Friday afternoon. Andrew Coffey’s parents are also expected to address the court.

The terms of the plea deal have not yet been disclosed. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 24.

