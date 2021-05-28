Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 46-year-old man was killed in a Suwannee County just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man who was driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign on 153rd Road and County Road 132 near Stagecoach Junction in Live Oak.
He ran into a tree on the north shoulder of County Road 132.
The man died at the scene.
Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
