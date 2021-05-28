Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Live Oak

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 46-year-old man was killed in a Suwannee County just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man who was driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign on 153rd Road and County Road 132 near Stagecoach Junction in Live Oak.

He ran into a tree on the north shoulder of County Road 132.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

TRENDING STORY: Driver lied on health questionnaire before crash killing five children in a church van on I-75 in 2019, NTSB reports

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.