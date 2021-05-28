FSU defeats Miami for a fourth time in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Noles247) - No. 5 seed Florida State wrapped up their play in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament with a 6-3 victory over No. 4 seed Miami. It marked FSU’s fourth victory over the Hurricanes this season. FSU moves to 30-22 on the season, while the Hurricanes drop to 32-19.

FSU plated three runs in the top of the first inning. Robby Martin hit a RBI single to right center, which scored Logan Lacey from third base. Lacey had walked earlier in the inning. Dylan Simmons then hit a two-RBI double to right center that scored Martin and Mat Nelson, who had singled earlier in the inning.

The Hurricanes got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Christian Del Castillo scored from third base on a wild pitch by FSU starting pitcher Parker Messick. Del Castillo singled to lead off the inning and moved from first-to-third base on a single by Raymond Gil.

Miami would close the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Gil hit a solo home run to left center.

FSU distanced themselves from then Hurricanes by plating a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning. With Jackson Greene and Ryan Romano at first and second, Tyler Martin laid down a bunt to move them up but was able to reach. Greene scored on the plate. After Lacey reached on a fielder’s choice where everybody was safe due to a fielding error, the bases were loaded for Nelson. He hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Romano from third. FSU led 5-2 after the top half of the fifth inning.

FSU’s final run came in the top of the ninth inning when Lacey hit a solo home run to left field. It was his seventh home run of the season.

Miami would plate one in the ninth inning on a fielder’s choice after loading the bases.

The game was under a weather delay for 70 minutes in the middle of the sixth inning. The delay ended the day for Messick on the mound. FSU’s starter threw five innings, allowing five hits, two runs (both earned), while walking one and striking out seven. He hit one batter and threw one wild pitch. Messick earned the victory, improving to 7-2 on the season.

Messick was replaced by Clayton Kwiatkowski, who threw one inning. He allowed a hit and struck out two.

Conor Grady took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning. He threw the two innings. He struck out three.

Jack Anderson started the ninth inning. He gave up two singles and walked one, loading the bases with one down. He surrendered one run on a fielder’s choice. He would then issued another walk, his second of the inning, again loading the bases with two down. Jonah Scolaro came on to replace Anderson with bases loaded and two down. He struck out the first batter he faced to end the game. Scolaro earned his first save of the season.

At the plate, FSU finished with six runs on eight hits, including the double by Simmons and the home run by Lacey. FSU had three walks, while striking out seven times.

FSU leads the all-time series with Miami, 157-132-4.

FSU will now return to Tallahassee. On Monday at noon, FSU will learn what regional they will be playing in to open play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be shown on ESPN2.

